Deputies save overdose victim early Friday morning

From the Racine County Sheriff’s Office-

On 08/11/17 at 1:51 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Town of Norway, Racine County for a report of a 25yoa female who was barely breathing. The complainant further stated that this was a possible heroin overdose. Deputies arrived on scene and found the female in the bathroom of the residence, unresponsive with labored breathing. Deputies began lifesaving measures, including administering four doses of Narcan (Naloxone Hydrochloride) as well as beginning rescue breathing until rescue personnel arrived on scene. The female was transported to Memorial Hospital of Burlington where she is currently being treated by medical staff. At the scene Deputies found a syringe and a substance that tested positive for heroin next to her. At this time the incident is still under investigation.