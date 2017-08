Early morning Wednesday car fire intentionally set

On Wednesday August 16th, just before 2AM, the Racine Fire Department Quint 4 was dispatched to a passenger car on fire on Horlick Drive between 12th Street and Kinzie Avenue. Firefighters encountered a 1990 four door Chrysler sedan fully involved in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. The driver of the car could not be located. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Crimestoppers at 262-636-9330.