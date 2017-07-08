Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc is HIRING

Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. is growing

Come grow with us!

Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. is growing – adding new properties to our portfolio annually. Employment opportunities exist in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Kenosha, WI as well as St. Louis Park, MN. We invite you to submit your online application (held in confidence) to be considered for current or future openings. TO APPLY PLEASE VISIT http://www.fred-inc.com

You will be contacted if your qualifications match our current openings. The Fiduciary hiring process consists of a phone interview, in-person interview(s), reference checking, criminal background check, and pre-employment drug test.

Candidates are considered for employment with Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, gender, pregnancy, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, military status, protected veteran status (specifically status as a disabled veteran, recently separated veteran, armed forces service medal veteran, or active duty wartime or campaign badge veteran) or other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law.

We create, build and manage our own communities; controlling and designing quality from start to finish. The foundation of our success is our Teamwork, Integrity and Long Term Commitment to our clients, employees, and residents.

MILWAUKEE

Regional Maintenance

Construction Rehab Technician

Manchester Oaks Apartments, Franklin, WI

Leasing – Full Time

Manchester Oaks Apartments, Franklin, WI

Lead Maintenance Technician

Saddle Brook Apartments, Pewaukee, WI

Utility – Part Time

The Woodlands Apartments, Menomonee Falls, WI

Property Manager

The Woodlands Apartments, Menomonee Falls, WI

Cleaner – Full Time

The Junction Apartments, Menomonee Falls

Cleaner – Part Time

St James Place Apartments, Milwaukee, WI

KENOSHA

Maintenance Tech II

Riverwood Apartments, Kenosha, WI