Frontida Assisted Living is HIRING-CNAs & Caregivers

Frontida Assisted  Living is Hiring
CNAs & Caregivers!
Full & Part time 2nd shift

Responsibilities Include:

  • Caring for people who are unable to live alone and assisting them with daily living (eating, bathing, dressing, toileting, etc.).
  • Encouraging residents to make safe decisions.
  • Cooking, cleaning, passing medications, and keeping the home in order.
  • Leading activities for the residents and accompanying them on outings.

Benefits Include:

  • PTO
  • Holiday pay
  • Paid training
  • Flexible schedule for students
  • Health insurance benefits
  • Tuition reimbursement

Are you a fit for this passionate team? Apply online at http://frontidacare.com/careers/.

Full job description on www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com
Racine: #2153521 / Kenosha: #2152523

Applications available at Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine.

 