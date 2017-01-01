Frontida Assisted Living is HIRING-CNAs & Caregivers
Frontida Assisted Living is Hiring
CNAs & Caregivers!
Full & Part time 2nd shift
Responsibilities Include:
- Caring for people who are unable to live alone and assisting them with daily living (eating, bathing, dressing, toileting, etc.).
- Encouraging residents to make safe decisions.
- Cooking, cleaning, passing medications, and keeping the home in order.
- Leading activities for the residents and accompanying them on outings.
Benefits Include:
- PTO
- Holiday pay
- Paid training
- Flexible schedule for students
- Health insurance benefits
- Tuition reimbursement
Are you a fit for this passionate team? Apply online at http://frontidacare.com/careers/.
Full job description on www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com
Racine: #2153521 / Kenosha: #2152523
Applications available at Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine.