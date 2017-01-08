Part time, hourly – $14.00/hr.
AM, Noon & especially PM routes
Valid Driver’s License w/ good driving record required
At least 21 years of age w/ minimum of 3 years’ verified continued, valid licensed driving status
Must successfully pass DOT physical, pre-employment drug test, and meet DOT requirements
We offer paid training to obtain CDL with S & P endorsements
(School & Passenger)
To Apply, go to http://goriteway.com/services/school-bus
Click on Employment; click on Job Listings
Search Department:: School Bus, Oak Creek
Or, Call Stephanie – (414) 571-9001 ext. 106
Go Riteway Transportation
7433 S. 10th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53218
