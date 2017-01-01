Employment Opportunities
Plant Manager
Direct scheduling of all production, processing, distribution, and staffing activities, ensuring production quotas are met
Design and maintain local safety and quality programs
Supervision and training of all plant employees
Oversee production tracking and quality control systems, and reporting requirements
Coordinate inventory or cost control programs
Ensure proper facility maintenance
Requirements:
Team player with minimum of one year supervisory experience in a mfg environment
Experience with quality and safety programs
Previous management experience preferred
Mechanical or maintenance experience a plus
Ability to pass routine drug tests
Lead Administrator
Accept sales orders / inquiries
Maintain accurate product and raw material inventories
Management of office administration
Schedule finished goods pick-up
Data entry into NetSuite
Support Division Manager
Requirements:
Strong administrative skills w/ good phone etiquette and familiarity with MS Office software
HS Diploma or equivalent
Quick learner / Team player
Ability to pass routine drug tests
To Apply, send resume to: Resume4@RacineCounty.com
Benefits: Paid Vacation; Health, Dental, Vision, Life insurance; 401K with Company match
Gypsoil Blendable, LLC is looking for team players who can get excited about building something great. Our product is the best sulfur source for ag retailers, and our manufacturing capabilities need to be just as good. This is truly a team environment, where we are all committed to success. You will work hard, but the opportunity for growth and additional income is real.
We are opening our second manufacturing facility in Caledonia, WI in October 2017. There are plans in the works to add an additional three facilities across the Midwest over the next several years.