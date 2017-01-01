Gypsoil Coming to Racine and is HIRING!

Gypsoil Coming to Racine!

Employment Opportunities

Plant Manager

 Direct scheduling of all production, processing, distribution, and staffing activities, ensuring production quotas are met

 Design and maintain local safety and quality programs

 Supervision and training of all plant employees

 Oversee production tracking and quality control systems, and reporting requirements

 Coordinate inventory or cost control programs

 Ensure proper facility maintenance

Requirements:

 Team player with minimum of one year supervisory experience in a mfg environment

 Experience with quality and safety programs

 Previous management experience preferred

 Mechanical or maintenance experience a plus

 Ability to pass routine drug tests

Lead Administrator

 Accept sales orders / inquiries

 Maintain accurate product and raw material inventories

 Management of office administration

 Schedule finished goods pick-up

 Data entry into NetSuite

 Support Division Manager

Requirements:

 Strong administrative skills w/ good phone etiquette and familiarity with MS Office software

 HS Diploma or equivalent

 Quick learner / Team player

 Ability to pass routine drug tests

To Apply, send resume to: Resume4@RacineCounty.com

Benefits: Paid Vacation; Health, Dental, Vision, Life insurance; 401K with Company match

Gypsoil Blendable, LLC is looking for team players who can get excited about building something great. Our product is the best sulfur source for ag retailers, and our manufacturing capabilities need to be just as good. This is truly a team environment, where we are all committed to success. You will work hard, but the opportunity for growth and additional income is real.

We are opening our second manufacturing facility in Caledonia, WI in October 2017. There are plans in the works to add an additional three facilities across the Midwest over the next several years.