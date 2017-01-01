HALO seeking Finance Director

HALO is a non-profit which operates a homeless shelter and housing programs in Racine, Wisconsin. A core component of HALO is its self-sufficiency/housing stability model in addition to providing shelter to persons experiencing homelessness.

The Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Inc. (HALO) seeks an energetic, detail oriented individual to join its management team as a Finance Director. This position will report to the Executive Director and work closely with the Treasurer of the Board of Directors.

Summary:

Education:

Bachelor Degree in Accounting from a four-year college or university; five or more year’s related experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience. CPA license is preferred but not required.

Requirements:

 Experience with procurement and contract management.

 5 – 10 years of accounting and business management experience. Prefer non-profit experience.

 Information Management Systems training or experience.

 Human Resources Management experience.

 Minimum of 3 years’ supervisory experience.

 Experience working with a volunteer Board of Directors

 Must be PC proficient (Microsoft Excel and Word) and able to thrive in a fast-pace setting.

 Experience with QuickBooks or other electronic accounting system required.

Salary DOE, minimum starting for full-time is $50,000 annually.

Full job description – http://tinyurl.com/ybaff7ky .

Interested applicants should send resume and names of 3 references with contact information to:

Margaret Drake, HALO, 2000 DeKoven Avenue, Unit 1, Racine, WI 53403

HALO is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disabilities needing assistance to apply should contact Margaret Drake, Human Resources Manager at 262-633-3235.