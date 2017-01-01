Help Wanted-Lawn Care Applicator
Letsch Staffing is hiring-Lawn Care Applicator
Lawn Care Applicator
- Apply fertilizers and pesticides to residential lawns while working independently
- Provide excellent customers service and respond to inquiries
- Inspect and diagnose weeds, diseases and other conditions
- on clients’ properties Mix or apply pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or insecticides through sprays, dusts, vapors, soil incorporation or chemical application on trees, shrubs, lawns, or botanical crops. Usually requires specific training and State or Federal certification
REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:
- Valid drivers license and clean driving record
- Ability to work in a team environment
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Ability to lift 50+lbs. regularly
- Enjoy working outside
