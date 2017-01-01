HELP WANTED-Production Maintenance Worker
PRODUCTION MAINTENANCE WORKER
This position is responsible for: Repairing and maintaining CNC and other machinery. General repairs to building and property including mechanical, electrical, HVAC, hydraulic, pneumatic and plumbing systems.
- Inspects, schedules, and performs preventative maintenance work on machines and company equipment.
- Analyzes and takes appropriate action to repair machines and company equipment.
- Adds and maintains plumbing and electrical systems to buildings as required.
- Responsible for overall maintenance, snow removal, and repair of buildings.
- Initiates purchase orders for parts and machines.
- 1 – 5 years experience needed
Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com.