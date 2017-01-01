HELP WANTED-Production Maintenance Worker

This position is responsible for: Repairing and maintaining CNC and other machinery. General repairs to building and property including mechanical, electrical, HVAC, hydraulic, pneumatic and plumbing systems.

Inspects, schedules, and performs preventative maintenance work on machines and company equipment.

Analyzes and takes appropriate action to repair machines and company equipment.

Adds and maintains plumbing and electrical systems to buildings as required.

Responsible for overall maintenance, snow removal, and repair of buildings.

Initiates purchase orders for parts and machines.

1 – 5 years experience needed

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com.