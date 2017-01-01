Hurricane Victims Need Your HELP!

*Hurricane victims need your help!* The Wisconsin Humane Society has been asked by a partner agency to assist in the sheltering of animals affected by Hurricane Harvey. These will be animals who were already in-shelter, not pets actually displaced by flooding, as those animals may have owners looking for them. We are working diligently to lock in the details for that transfer and we need your help in creating shelter space for these incoming animals.

We are looking for foster parents willing to open up their hearts and homes *immediately* to dogs and cats who are currently in our care (like little Duke here) so we can make room for the new arrivals. We are asking for a minimum commitment of at least until September 15.

If you are able to foster, please let us know at foster@wihumane.org and someone from the foster team will follow up with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, you can get started with the process by taking a few short steps online to become a WHS foster parent, here: http://www.wihumane.org/foster.

During this busy holiday weekend, we thank you for your patience in advance! And if you can’t foster, please share this with family, friends and co-workers. Thank you. It’s your support that makes it possible for us to say “yes” when we’re asked to help animals in need.

Side note – we’re also extremely low on canned dog food right now – any donations would fill a lot of bellies and would be deeply appreciated! You can buy a case for $10 through our Animal Antics store and it comes straight to WHS: http://shop.wihumane.org/store/product/donate-canned-dog