Kenosha County crash kills one, two others seriously injured

On 08/21/17 at 7:13 am The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with Somers Fire and Rescue and the assistance of Kenosha Fire and Rescue responded to the 7400 block of Highway S (38th Street) for a report of a serious three vehicle crash.

Initial investigation is that an eastbound 2007 GMC Envoy for unknown reason/s entered the westbound lanes of traffic. The westbound lanes at this time were occupied by a 2012 Nissan Sentra followed by a 2010 Dodge Nitro. The operator of the Nissan was able to see the vehicle traveling in the wrong lane and swerved to avoid it. The Envoy sideswiped the Nissan causing it (Nissan) to completely leave the north side of the roadway. The Envoy continued post impact with the Nissan and struck head-on the Dodge Nitro.

The operator of the Nitro was dead as a result of injuries sustained at scene.

The other two operators sustained serious injuries and transported to area hospital to be stabilized for eventual transport via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

All three involved vehicles had the operators as lone occupants.

Identification of involved is pending as incident is still under investigation.

Area of incident was closed for investigation for approximately 2.5 hours.