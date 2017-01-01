SCREEN PRINT OPERATOR

Sets and adjusts feed rollers, spindle reel, printing screens, and bolts to specifications. 2) Starts dyeing oven and sets thermostat to temperature specified for printing run. 3) Reviews print order to determine settings and adjustments required to set up manually controlled or automatic screen printing machine or decorating equipment. 4) Determines from orders type and color of designs to print. 5) Adjusts position of design or screen to ensure specified color print registration. 6) Trains workers in use of printing equipment and in quality standards.7) Counts and records quantities printed in production log.

COLOR PRESS OPERATOR

A job as a press operator requires you to manage a printing press, among other duties. Operating and managing a printing press involves adjusting settings like ink distribution, press speed and drying temperature. You would also need to be able to mix ink and ensure that press machines have plenty of ink and paper prior to a press run. After press runs you would need to clean the press and its components. You may also be in charge of creating press plates.

As a press operator, also known as a printing machine operator, you prepare a printing press for a print job, operate and monitor its progress, and maintain the machine so it functions properly. Presses vary greatly; some use traditional methods, such as letterpress or lithography, and some use plate less methods, such as digital or ink-jet printing.

In order to prepare a print press, you install the printing plate, ink the presses, load the appropriate paper, and make adjustments as necessary. While a print job is running, your responsibilities include continuous monitoring to ensure the ink and paper is stocked and the press is functioning as expected. Additionally, any problems that arise must be quickly corrected so as not to waste paper and ink. Once the job is completed, you clean the press and make any necessary repairs.