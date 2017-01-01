LETSCH STAFFING IS HIRING TO APPLY PLEASE VISIT http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us or call 262-886-8179

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Strong Admin, Word, Excel A/P & A/R invoices office supplies greet customers and help assist, sort mail, purchasing, maintain office equip, ability to multi task

phones

Professional office skills

Excellent written & oral communications skills

Coordinate in house meetings & training sessions, providing support for meals & transportation.

Writing commission sheets as directed, organizing W-9 forms, tax exempt forms and certification of insurance.

Multiline phone experience

Ability to handle detailed work with a high degree of accuracy.

Call for needed repairs on office equipment and report monthly usage.

receive payments for services & products. Process credit card payments.

Manage the credit reference database by sending out reference requests.

ASSEMBLY POSITIONS

General assemblers for all shifts $10.00/hr.

Mechanical assemblers 1st shift $13.00/hr.

Need to be able to read a ruler, use small hand tools, math skills. Read a small blueprint.

Need to have a good attitude, good team player and show up every day and on time.

ASSEMBLY JOBS AVAILABLE

Looking for good strong candidates.

1st & 2nd shifts.

Long term assignment that can become permanent for right candidate.

Must be able to lift 25-30lbs consistently

Have reliable transportation

Starting @ 8.50/hr

CNC PROGRAMMER

Set-up programmer (including 5 axis) and operate 1 or more pieces of equipment including vertical & horizontal machining centers, etc.

Design tooling/fixtures, select tools, write programs make prototype pieces, make one of a kind piece from a sample. Hold close tolerances.

Estimate and quote new production and prototype work.

Must have a minimum of 3 years experience in CAD/CAM experience.

Design skills and use of Solid works a plus.

Must read Blueprints, have excellent math skills (incl. trigonometry) and excellent attendance.

Special requirements: 0-1″ & 1-2″ Micrometers, 6″ Caliper, 6″ & 12″ Scales, Allen & Box Wrench Sets

Minimum experience of 8- 10 years

Will have to take a G Code Test and a Programmer Test

Temp – Hire

COLOR PRESS OPERATOR

A job as a press operator requires you to manage a printing press, among other duties. Operating and managing a printing press involves adjusting settings like ink distribution, press speed and drying temperature. You would also need to be able to mix ink and ensure that press machines have plenty of ink and paper prior to a press run. After press runs you would need to clean the press and its components. You may also be in charge of creating press plates.

As a press operator, also known as a printing machine operator, you prepare a printing press for a print job, operate and monitor its progress, and maintain the machine so it functions properly. Presses vary greatly; some use traditional methods, such as letterpress or lithography, and some use plate less methods, such as digital or ink-jet printing.

In order to prepare a print press, you install the printing plate, ink the presses, load the appropriate paper, and make adjustments as necessary. While a print job is running, your responsibilities include continuous monitoring to ensure the ink and paper is stocked and the press is functioning as expected. Additionally, any problems that arise must be quickly corrected so as not to waste paper and ink. Once the job is completed, you clean the press and make any necessary repairs.

CUSTODIAN

Maintain the cleanliness and appearance of the facility (hallways, lobbies, restrooms, stairwells, offices, manufacturing areas, etc.).

Sweeps, vacuums and mops or scrubs hallways, stairs, offices, storage areas, etc.

Clean windows

Operate floor scrubber on a daily and weekly basis

Breakdown cardboard boxes within manufacturing area

Perform salting & snow removal as needed

Performs groundskeeper functions as directed

High School diploma or equivalent is required

2 – 3 years relevant experience is required

Must be a reliable worker who is able to perform routine tasks without supervision

Must be self directed with strong sense of pride in work performed

Strong attention to detail

Reports supply and equipment needs to the supervisor, reports any building deficiencies and malfunctions to supervisor.

Experienced in operating a variety of equipment, including mops, spray bottles, squeegees, brooms, vacuum cleaners, buffers, shovels, wheel barrel, rakes, hammers, screw drivers, snow blower, ice chopper, floor scrubber, etc.

DIE CAST OPERATOR

Die cast operator (machine injects hot copper into die under high pressure).

High temperature environment, furnace runs at 1850 degrees F, there is no air conditioning only cooling fans.

Helps in setting up machine, assures all components are om the right position.

Closes die set

Ladles molten copper into machine

Activates shot control

After shot is completes, inspects and manually breaks parts from runner

Identify and adjust for processing problems

Must be able to lift up 75lbs.

Fair to good computer skills

Must have basic working knowledge and some level and comfort in using a PC.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts of the machines. The noise level in the work area is usually low to moderate.

Safety equipment to include but not limited to: safety glasses, steel to boots, hearing protection, gloves and protective clothing.

Hours are 6:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.

Pay $15.00/hr

DISTRIBUTION ASSOCIATE

Pick tickets to determine items to be picked

locate & properly identifies the items by part number and description

Assembles customers orders by weighing or counting items from stock

Uses bagging sealer to prepare stock

Packages material according to customer and companies requirements to prevent damage

Reports unsafe acts to supervisors

Observes all safety rules & regulations

Cleans & maintains work area

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent required: 1 – 3 months distribution and or processing experience.

Ability to read & write, add, subtract, multiply & divide. Ability to perform operations using units of weight and length of measurement.

Pick tickets and bills of material

Proficient with basic computer/data entry

REQUIRES HIGH LEVEL OF ACCURACY AND ATTENTION TO DETAIL

Team oriented

Franksville- $11.50, 1st Shift

FABRICATORS

1st shift $10.00 + depending on experience

Assemblers and fabricators typically do the following:

Read and understand schematics and blueprints

Use hand tools or machines to assemble parts

Good math skills

Have to be able to read a ruler

heavy Industrial Assembly

FLUX CORE WELDER

Need to be bale to pass a weld test

Ability to weld in all positions

GENERAL LABORER

The job duties of a general laborer vary. They may include cleaning and preparing a job site, loading and delivering materials and using a variety of tools and machines, such as blowtorches, forklifts, levels, lifts, power drills, grinders, saws, pressure washers and water spraying equipment. Laborers set up and take down ladders, scaffolding and other temporary structures.

GENERAL MACHINISTS

Compensation: $10 + based on experience.

Need to have a machining background. Strong math skills and good inspection skills. Must have reliable transportation.

LAWN CARE

Pay up to $13/hr

Good driving record

Previous experience helpful, willing to train the right person.

Love to work outside.

Will be cutting grass, planting, etc.

LIGHT ASSEMBLY & PACKAGING

2nd shift positions, goes through August

Perfect for college students.

Pay rate is $9.50, after successful registration could start right away.

The right candidate must have reliable transportation.

MATERIAL HANDLERS

Steal Toe Boots Needed

Hours 7:00am-3:00pm

Forklift Certified

Load & Unload Trucks

Picking & Packing

Length: 1mo+

$12.00/Hr.

MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY

Compensation: $12+, dependent on experience.

Need to have good mechanical aptitude, good attention to detail. Need to be able to read a blueprint. Need to be familiar with small hand tools and work with a team or alone. Local company that is growing fast!

PACKAGING

Racine, WI

2nd Shift

$9 per hour

Standing position

Must be able to bend, twist & lift up to 50lbs

Entry level

SCREEN PRINT OPERATOR

Sets and adjusts feed rollers, spindle reel, printing screens, and bolts to specifications.

2) Starts dyeing oven and sets thermostat to temperature specified for printing run.

3) Reviews print order to determine settings and adjustments required to set up manually controlled or automatic screen printing machine or decorating equipment.

4) Determines from orders type and color of designs to print.

5) Adjusts position of design or screen to ensure specified color print registration.

6) Trains workers in use of printing equipment and in quality standards.7) Counts and records quantities printed in production log.

SHIPPING & RECEIVING

UPS & FedEx experience.

1 – 3 yrs preferred.

Assembles orders and prepares goods for shipment.

Receives, unpacks, inspects and stores incoming materials and supplies.

Uses shipping records to verify the accuracy of incoming and outgoing shipments and orders.

Documents damages and discrepancies for future reimbursement and reconciliation.

Typically requires a high school diploma or its equivalent. Typically reports to supervisor.

Possesses a moderate understanding of general aspects of the job.

Works under the close direction of senior personnel in the functional area.

SHOP POSITIONS

Federal Heath Visual Communications and Letsch Staffing are looking for 2nd shift people to work in the shop doing multiple positions. Willing to train the right candidate(s) and starting pay is at $10/hr.

Experience a plus but not necessary to be accepted for the position.

TRUCK DRIVER

Flat bed

Experience needed

Know how to tie don loads properly

Forklift experience needed

Good driving record

Local runs

WATER IRRIGATION

Water tees, fairways, and greens, need to want to work and show up every day. Equipment experience: Working with sprinklers, water lines, valves, pumps, etc. experience preferred but will train the right person. It is physical work so cannot have nay limitations. have to like to work outside.

WIRE FORMING TECHNICIAN

Set-up & operate multiple operation cold forming machines.

Will read, interpret blueprints, engineering specifications, and shop orders to determine the correct set-up, production method and sequence of operation.

The ability to properly in stall cams using geometry & product dimension’s with hand tools and measuring instruments is necessary.

Adjusts of the placements of slides, dies and wire feeder.

Applicants must posses a high level of mechanical aptitude in conjunction with a stable work history and experience in a machining, stamping, grinding, and forming of all types.

Excellent problem solving skills and analytical skills

Basic competency in hydraulics, electronics and mechanics

Familiar with manufacturing safety standards, especially lockout/tag-out

Ability to work extended hours when needed