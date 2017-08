LOST DOG-Lilly is missing area of 3 Mile and Goleys

Our 9 year old female black lab, Lilly, slipped out of her collar yesterday 08/25 at approx 2pm and has not been home since. She has a white stripe on her belly. Missing from the area of Goleys/three mile area in a subdivision just north of that location. She is microchipped but we have heard nothing. She could possibly be injured in a wooded area near where she went missing or any areas around there. We are hoping for her safe return. If seen or found please call 262-902-0861 or 262-902-0860