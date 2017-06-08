Man arrested in shooting death of Deshaun Jordan

Rytrell D Earl 17, of Racine has been charged with one count of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide. He was given a $500,000 cash after appearing in Racine Circuit Court on Tuesday August 8th.

According to the criminal complaint on 8/6/17, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of Phillips Ave, west alley. Upon arrival officers located an individual later identified as Deshaun Jordan deceased from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators spoke with witnesses who were all present with Deshaun when the shooting occurred and they all gave the same story regarding what happened. They stated that they had just went to a fish fry and had all been walking down the alley of the 16008 of Phillips Avenue south bound when they were met by a barrage of gunfire by unknown assailants. One witness was struck in elbow and grazed by another bullet in the stomach area. They all said they ran and they all believed Deshaun ran as well. They did not know Deshaun was shot at the time.

Investigators viewed video surveillance from the area and observed a white Chevy Impala having with black rims, front driver’s side damage and no tint, enter the west alley of the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue and exit seconds later. Investigators were able to identify the White Impala as a vehicle in which a known Northside for Life (NFL) gang member, RYTRELL EARL is known to operate.

The complaint states, Investigators went to a residence in the 1000 block of Memorial, and located the vehicle behind the residence. A search was conducted of 1014 Memorial Drive and RYTRELL EARL was located inside the residence. RYTRELL EARL ‘s phone was searched and investigators located a message from RYTRELL EARL to another party asking if he had any 9 mm ammunition because he was going out. Investigators located 9mm casings 50 yards south of Deshaun Jordan’s body, as well as one 45mm casing, the criminal complaint reads

The criminal complaint states that,Investigators interviewed RYTRELL EARL who stated that on 8/6/17, he was with two other associates. RYTRELL EARL stated that he had a 9mm and one of his associates had another firearm, but he did not know the caliber. RYTRELL EARL stated that they pulled into the west alley of the 1600 B of Phillips Avenue (Dirty P: rival gang territory.)

They saw a group of six to seven males walking their way, he said he believed one of the males had a gun so his associate and him began to fire at the group. He said that no one in the other group ever fired a gun. Prior to being transported to the Racine County jail, RYTRELL EARL asked Investigators if he could identify the person who was killed and was informed him that the person he killed was not a gang member.