Motorcyclist injured in crash on S Green Bay Road

On Saturday night August 26th at 9:12pm, Village of Mount Pleasant Police Officers were dispatched to a reported Personal Injury accident/crash in the 900 block of S. Green Bay Road (STH 31), involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, Officers found glass debris in the northbound lane of STH 31, along with a severely damaged Harley Davidson motorcycle in the median at that location. The injured operator of the motorcycle was located in the median strip near the downed motorcycle. STH 31 is currently under construction, with the traffic lanes reduced from three lanes northbound and southbound, to one lane in each direction. South Shore Fire and Rescue service also responded, beginning to treat the injured motorcycle operator.

Investigation at the scene indicated a silver Toyota operated by 37 year old Luis Murillo of Racine, was backing out of a driveway in the 900 block of STH 31, into the northbound traffic lane. The HD motorcycle operated by 25 year old Brian Warren of Racine, was travelling in the northbound lane, and impacted the rear of the silver Toyota vehicle. Warren was subsequently injured from the impact, ejected from the motorcycle, coming to rest in the median area near the downed motorcycle. Warren was transported by SSFD to All Saints emergency room for non- life threatening injuries, and later transferred to Froedtert Lutheran Hospital in Wauwatosa. A 29 year old female passenger in the Toyota was also transported to All Saints with minor injuries.

Murillo was cited by MPPD Officers for Unsafe backing of a vehicle onto a highway. Warren was cited for Operating a M/V while under the influence, causing injury. The crash remains under investigation by Mount Pleasant Officers. MPPD was assisted at the scene for traffic control by a Racine Sheriff’s Department Deputy. South Shore Fire/Rescue transported the injured.