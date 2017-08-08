Mount Pleasant Police-Man arrested on multiple felony theft charges

Village of Mount Pleasant Police Officers were dispatched to the Wal-Mart Supercenter store at 3049- S. Oakes road in the Village of Mount Pleasant, to assist Loss Prevention Officers with a Felony theft suspect that returned to the store. On 08-08-2017, Mount Pleasant Police handled a report of a felony theft occurring at the Wal-Mart store in which the male black offender was not located by loss prevention Officers at the time.

Today at approximately 9:40am, an alert Loss Prevention Officer observed the same male black subject enter the store, and commit another Felony theft, while monitoring him. MPPD Officers called to the scene located the vehicle the subject drove into the parking lot. The subject exited the store with stolen items, observing Police, and ran back into the store. The subject ran through the store while fleeing from Police and LP Officers. He exited through a rear fire door. The subject was pursued by Officers into the fields behind the Wal-Mart supercenter and continued through farm fields, and residential backyards. A perimeter was set up by responding Officers, with other MPPD Officers trailing the fleeing suspect, who refused to stop. The subject was eventually located in a wooded area south and east of Old Green Bay road/Braun road, and was taken into custody. MPPD Officers were assisted by several citizens providing information as the subject fled. Also assisting MPPD were Officers from Sturtevant Police, Racine Police, and Racine Sheriff’s Departments.

The subject was identified as Che Allen Hearn, m/b 27 yoa, from Waukegan, Illinois, who was arrested on the following charges:

4- counts of Felony Retail Theft, along with 1 count Retail Theft, resulting from the incident under investigation from 08-08-17 at Wal-Mart.

1-count of Felony Retail Theft, 1- count Resisting Arrest/Officer, and 2- counts of Disorderly Conduct for the incident today at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Hearn is being held at the Racine County Jail.