From the National Weather Service…Funnel Clouds Possible Into This Evening…

Counties affected-Marquette-Green Lake-Fond Du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge-

Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee-

Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha-

Funnel clouds have been reported at times across southernWisconsin this afternoon. These funnel clouds are not expected toapproach the ground and become a tornado.

As of 320pm, we have received a number of reports of funnel clouds associated with rain showers and thunderstorms near Rosendale, Oshkosh, West Bend, Mequon, and West Allis. More funnel clouds

are possible through the next few hours.

Typically in this type of setup, these funnel clouds stay at the base of the cloud and do not reach the ground. However, if they do reach the ground, be prepared to get to shelter quickly.