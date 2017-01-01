Now Hiring-Mig Welder

This position is directly responsible for welding carbon and stainless steel weldments, both structural and pipe, per established quality requirements as well as in accordance with the production schedule. Position requires the ability to lift 25 lbs. regularly and 50 lbs. occasionally. Ability to stand for up to 8 hours per day is also required. This position is responsible for the following main accountabilities:

Operate and/or use related equipment and tools which include, but not limited to, forklifts, overhead crane and rigging, grinders, hand tools, measurement equipment, and Air Arc.

Perform preventive maintenance requirements as needed to keep equipment operational; perform daily safety and operational checks; follow manufacturer instructions and governing regulations.

Read, understand, and follow product prints, work instructions, order requirements, and general procedures.

Acquire and maintain welding certifications as required

Maintain a safe and clean working environment, complying with all procedures and facility rules/guidelines.

Additional projects, tasks, and/or assignments as assigned.

