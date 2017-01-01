Parallel Employment Group has job opportunities available!

Parallel Employment Group Job Opportunities

  • (15) Bakery Positions: $9.50/hr 1st shift and 2nd shift – Racine, WI1st Shift starts at 5AM2nd Shift starts at 3PM
  • CNC Operator Positions: $12/hr 2nd Shift – Racine, WI
  • (41) Packaging Positions: 1st Shift 7:30-4:00PM – Pleasant Prairie, WI
    Apply Today, Start Tomorrow! Kenosha Office: 262-658-5060, Racine Office :262-635-7373

Apply Today, Start Tomorrow!
APPLY ON LINE https://www.parallelemployment.com/or  call
Kenosha Office: 262-658-5060 – Racine Office: 262-635-7373