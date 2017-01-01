PPG has full-time openings for Production/Warehouse Positions

PPG has full-time openings for Production/Warehouse positions at its Oak Creek, WI coatings manufacturing facility due to upcoming retirements and growth. PPG Industries is a $15 billion world-wide leader in the production of coatings, glass and specialty chemicals. We offer competitive wages and excellent benefits including health care, dental, 401k plan that matches dollar for dollar, retirement plan, paid vacation and holidays.

Hiring for 2nd, 3rd and weekend shifts. Must be able to train on 1st shift.

The positions entail:

• gathering chemical raw materials

• manufacture industrial coatings in batches

• strong teamwork

• measure and blend coatings

• basic math skills

• ship finished products

• excellent safety habits

• lifting of 50lbs, 75lbs occasionally

Prior work experience in an industrial or manufacturing setting is preferred.

Wages start at $15 – $19.16 per hour plus overtime as needed.

Background check, intoxicant screen & pre-employment physical are required prior to starting work. PPG is a smoke-free workplace.

To APPLY, log into: www.jobsppg.com

When asked to pick location…choose OAK CREEK

When asked to pick job position…choose OAK CREEK PRODUCTION

ALL CANDIDATES MUST APPLY USING THIS PROCESS.

Applications and phone calls will not be accepted at the plant. A limited number of applications will be accepted. Upon successful completion, you will be contacted via email to schedule an on-site assessment.