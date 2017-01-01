REUNITED-Donatello is home safe!

Update-We were just notified that Donatello was found and is home safe! Message from Donatell’s family “Thanks everyone who helped to find out Tortoise, Donatello. A big thank you to the UPS man involved, I believe his name was Justin, who took a picture of him and showed a neighbor. When my husband was looking for him that Neighbor told him where the UPS guy seen the tortoise, we looked in that area and finally found him two hours later. Our neighbors helped us a couple kids and their dog helped and they are the ones who found him. I received phone calls and text messages regarding people seeing him, We really appreciated all the concern. He’s on punishment now in his winter hibernation area until we fix the fence.. ”

LOST TORTOISE-Donatello is lost area of Slater and Stuart Rd-Mt. Pleasant He went miss late afternoon early evening on Thursday July 27th.

