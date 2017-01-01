Racine Unified School District was awarded 5-year grants from the Department of Public Instruction for 21st Century Community Learning Centers for Dr. Jones Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Julian Thomas Elementary and Mitchell Middle School. Knapp Elementary also received a grant that was awarded to United Way of Racine County.

The purpose of the grants is to create community learning centers that provide students with academic enrichment opportunities, as well as additional activities designed to complement their regular academic program.