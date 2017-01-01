Saturday August 26th-Taylor’s Memorial Ride and Fundraiser



Taylor’s Memorial Ride and Fundraiser

Hosted by Taylor’s Memorial Scholarship

Saturday, August 26 at 2 PM – 8 PM

Route 20

14001 Washington Ave, Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177

Memorial ride hosted by Axemen MC Wisconsin Chapter 2 to begin registration at 9:00 am and kick stands up at 10:30 am. This will cost $20.00 per rider and $10.00 per passenger. This includes entrance and food at Route 20.

The fundraiser will begin at Route 20 at 2:00 pm. Cost is $10.00 at door which includes food. We will have basket raffles, silent auctions, and more fun.

All proceeds go to sustaining a scholarship fund in Taylor’s memory.