September drawdown for inspection – Fowler-Peacock Dam

DNR Southeast Region – Oconomowoc, WI – The City of Oconomowoc has applied to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to lower the water level behind the Fowler-Peacock Dam on the Oconomowoc River in the City of Oconomowoc, Waukesha County. This is being done in order to replace stop logs and inspect the structure.