Special Weather Statement issued August 03 at 9:57AM CDT by NWS

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN OZAUKEE… NORTHERN MILWAUKEE…NORTHEASTERN WAUKESHA AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES… At 957 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hartford to Milwaukee. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail is possible with these storms.