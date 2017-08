Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 8:36PM CDT by NWS

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ROCK COUNTY… At 836 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Orfordville, or 8 miles northwest of Rockton, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include…