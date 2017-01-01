Sturtevant man arrested on possession of child pornography

Josh K Lucas, 34 of Sturtevant has been charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and he being held on $75,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts Monday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint Invesitgators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, conducted an investigation involving child pornography. During the course of his investigation he located a file, showing minor girls in sexual acts. Based on this video, Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home containing the IP address of the device where the Investigator located the video.

The search warrant was executed at a home in the 8400 block Westbrook Dr., Village of Sturtevant, Racine County, Wisconsin. Upon executing the warrant Investigators spoke to the defendant who advised he had been downloading and viewing child pornography since he was 17 years old. Lucas is currently 34 years old.

Investigators located 5 videos containing child pornography on the defendants laptop.

Lucas told Investigators he downloaded the videos When asked what he thought should happen to someone who possess illegal child pornography Joshua stated, “that’s a good question_… well obviously you know they are breaking the law”.