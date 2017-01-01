Sunday, August 27th-Battle Of The Badges Softball Game

The Mt Pleasant Police Department and South Shore Fire Department will be playing a softball game on Sunday August 27th with all proceeds being donated earned going to the Case High School Baseball Team. We would like to invite the public to watch and help fundraise!

Gates open at 930am. Game starts at 10am. Donation entry for all fans. Concessions will be available during the game.

Following the game we will have a check presentation and Autograph session from the Police and Fire Departments. We will also announce the winner of the Back to School Fundraiser Battle.

After the battle stay to watch the Case Baseball Alumni Game and Home Run Derby.

For additional Donations please email CasebaseballBWC@Gmail.com