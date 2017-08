Tuesday August 29th-Kelly Services Job Fair

KELLY SERVICES

JOB FAIR TUESDAY AUGUST 29th

6800 Washington Ave

Racine, WI

Suite 1A

Types of openings: Forklift, Material Handling, Clerk, Machine Operators, and Clerical.

Pay ranging from $8.50 to $14.25

Openings in Pleasant Prairie, Racine, and Sturtevant

All shifts available!

Please bring two government issued forms of ID