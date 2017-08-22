Upcoming Programs at the Racine Public Library

Upcoming Programs at the Racine Public Library

These programs are held at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, unless stated otherwise.

Racine Public Library; 262.636.9217

It’s the End of the World As We Know It: YA Book and Movie Talks

Calling teens, grades 6-12! Join us for our twice-monthly movie showing and book talk series, featuring paired movies and books around dystopian themes. Our August pairing will show young people being put “to the test.” The August book talk will feature the book The Testing by Joelle Charbonneau. The talk will be held Thursday, August 17, at 6:00 PM in the Atrium. Registration is not required, but if you need a copy of the book, give us a call and we can help! Contact Carrie Richmond ( carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info ) for more information. This program is hosted by the Library’s Teen Advisory Council!

LIBRARY HOSTS RACISM/RACE RELATIONS MOVIE

Racine, WI – The partnership of Coming Together Racine and the Racine Public Library invite the community to participate in a discussion about racism and race relations on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh Street, Racine, Wisconsin. A member of Coming Together Racine will facilitate a discussion after the screening, based on the book “Hidden Figures.”

Three brilliant African-American women at NASA — Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) — serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell) into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world.

The mission of Coming Together Racine is to actively challenge and eliminate racism in the greater Racine community. The vision of Coming Together Racine is to create a genuine inter-racial community where all people have equal voice and access to resources and opportunities.

BONK! Series @ Eco-Justice Center Sat Aug. 12th

Racine – This month’s BONK! performance series will be held on Saturday, August 12th, at 6:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30. Featured performers will be: small town poet and essayist, Tom Montag; Wisconsin poet and publisher, Angie Trudell Vasquez; and Kenosha indie Americana band, Kai Andersen and The Pickups.

Created to expose the public to both local and nationally recognized artistic talents, the BONK! series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers and all sorts of talent in between. Founded in fall of 2008, the BONK! series has been running with an event every month for over eight years now. A completely free program, BONK! aims to have its events at a different location in Racine every month to help introduce people to the many amazing businesses, venues and historic institutions throughout the county. This month’s event will be held at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Racine, WI. The Racine Dominican Eco-Justice Center is dedicated to environmental education and care of Earth in a context of Community, Contemplation, Creativity and Cultivation.

Tom Montag, a poet and essayist from Fairwater WI, is the author of the memoir CURLEW:HOME and the poetry collections MIDDLE GROUND, THE BIG BOOK OF BEN ZEN, and IN THIS PLACE: COLLECTED POEMS 1982-2013. His other books of prose include KISSING POETRY’S SISTER and THE IDEA OF THE LOCAL. In 1982, Montag and his wife Mary founded the WISCONSIN POETS’ CALENDAR, which they edited and published for three years. His poem “Lecturing My Daughter in Her First Fall Rain” was incorporated into the design of the Convention Center in Milwaukee, along with the work of 50 other Wisconsin writers. With David Graham, he is editing an anthology of poetry about American small towns.

Angie Trudell Vasquez received her MFA in poetry from the Institute of American Indian Arts in May 2017. In 2016, she was a poetry panelist at Split This Rock! Her poems have been published most recently in the Yellow Medicine Review, Raven Chronicles, the San Diego Poetry Annual 2015-2016, Subtle Forces and Return to the Gathering Place of the Waters. She has work forthcoming in the Taos Journal of Poetry and Cloudthroat. Her short stories have appeared most recently in Rumpus online and Basta! 100+ Latina Against Gender Violence. She was nominated for a Pushcart in 2014 for her essay, “The Making of the Latina Monologues.” She was the featured poet for the Latina Monologues from 2009 to 2011. She has her own press, Art Night Books, and will resume publishing other people’s work in 2018. She has been working with the ACLU of Wisconsin since 2005 and developed their youth poetry program.

Kai Andersen and The Pickups are an Americana indie rock band from Kenosha WI. Along with the front man of the self-titled group, the band also features Patrick Greer. They have been featured on stages in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Georgia, Arizona and all over the Midwest. The band released an EP, called Part 1, this past February — a collection of five songs that have an “overriding love theme with a twist.” Part 2 is slated to be released this fall.

BONK! is made possible by the The Racine Public Library, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, Olympia Brown Universalist Unitarian Church, Olde Madrid restaurant and an Artseed grant from The Racine Arts Council. For more information or to view video of past BONK! performances please visit http://bonkperformanceseries.wordpress.org .