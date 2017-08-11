USPS Now Hiring-Tractor Trailer Operator

USPS Now Hiring!

Tractor Trailer Operator

Madison, WI

Job Posting # NC10123654

$21.28 – $28.69 per hour

Must have a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL) from the state in which they live, a safe driving record, and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger vehicles and one year of full time unsupervised experience (or equivalent) driving a 7-ton or larger truck, tractor-trailer, or a 16-passenger or larger bus (driving must have taken place in the U.S. or its possessions or territories or in U.S. military installations worldwide). Further, applicants must inform the Postal Service of all previous employment as the driver of a commercial vehicle for the past 10 years and complete a Driving Notification and Compliance Certificate. Applicants must be drug-free, which requires a pre-employment drug screen and information from previous employers on the positive alcohol or drug tests and refusals to be tested within the prior two years.

This position has an exam requirement.

Apply online at www.usps.com/employment

Deadline to apply – Friday, August 11th, 2017

Requirements:

 Must pass criminal background check

 Must pass drug screening

 Must be U.S. citizen, permanent resident alien, or citizen of American Samoa or other territory pledging allegiance to United States

For full details, go to www.usps.com/careers/

Click “Search Now” box

Tractor Trailer Operator – Madison 10123654

This is a Career position.

You may apply at:

www.usps.com/employment

Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.

We look forward to helping you develop a career with the United States Postal Service.