Victim still in critical condition after near drowning at Quarry Lake Park

At 4:36 pm hrs on 08-05-17 the Racine County Communications Center took a 911 call stating that there was a male in the water at Quarry Lake Park that was struggling to keep his head above the water and was screaming. The caller stated that they thought the male may have been stuck on something under the water. The caller then stated that the male went under the water.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Racine Police Department, and the City of Racine Fire Department – Rescue – Dive Team, and South Shore Fire and Rescue all responded immediately. A good Samaritan that was at the park then entered the water, and was able to pull the male from the water and started CPR on the victim along with a City of Racine Police officer that had responded to the call.

The victim was transported to Ascension Health care in Racine and then taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital where he remains in critical condition. The patient is a 23-year-old male from the city of Racine.

The good Samaritan identified as Garret Sustachek (age 25) or Racine, was also transported to the hospital, as during the rescue of the male, he was snagged buy an approximately four-inch fishing lure with treble hooks on either side that dug into the good Samaritan’s arm that had to be medically removed from his arm. It appears that the fishing lure and line may have been what the patient was caught up in, in the water.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and this appears to be a tragic swimming accident.

The 23-year-old victim has been identified as Najee I. Sherrod of Racine, WI and remains in critical condition at Froedert Hospital.