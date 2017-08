Winter drawdown for aquatic plant management scheduled for Little Muskego Dam, Waukesha County

DNR Southeast Region – MUSKEGO, Wis. – The City of Muskego has applied to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to lower the water level behind the Little Muskego Dam on Muskego Creek in Muskego, Waukesha County, for the 2017-2018 fall and winter seasons. The purpose of the drawdown is to freeze out and control invasive aquatic plants, including starry stonewort.