REQUIREMENTS:
Travel is required, mainly in the US; Ability to work all shifts, occasional weekends
Good fundamental knowledge of electricity and electrical circuits
Good communication skills and a good work ethic
Valid driver’s license
PHYSICAL:
Able to climb ladders, work above ground (not afraid of heights). Typical working heights 30-40 feet above ground
Comfortable working in tight spaces; Work on knees, while laying on back; Work with arms overhead
Ability to lift up to 50 pounds on a regular basis
Able to stand for several hours at a time
Excellent Wage & Benefits Package
For further details, go to http://zenarcrane.com/job-listings/
To apply, send resume to lmk@zenarcrane.com
Zenar Corporation, an equal opportunity employer, is a heavy industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in overhead electric traveling cranes, hoists and related material handling equipment.